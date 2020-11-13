President Trump is refusing to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden. A move not too many of us are surprised about. And his antics aren’t allowing the Biden administration to come in and get started.

Instead, he is more concerned with “the urgent business” of presidential pardons of his friends and now himself seem to be high on the list of “to do’s”.

From campaign associates, members of his family, and even himself, Trump could use his expansive pardon power to try to settle legal questions on his way out the door. Which is a move we haven’t seen in this capacity before.

A major question right now that many citizens have is simply, can he pardon himself. And the short, concerning answer is “maybe.”

There is no precedent for such an act, so its validity from a legal standpoint would ultimately be left up to a court to decide. assuming Trump’s attempt to do so would generate a lawsuit. All of this instead of focusing on a pandemic that is tearing our country apart.

We are sure more info will be coming in and we will definitely keep you all up to speed.