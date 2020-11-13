Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian Sr., went viral on Twitter for his controversial bathing habits.
A Twitter user named Joel Saxon went viral for a poll asking if his followers are “full-body washers” or “armpits and genitals only” type? Another user pointed out that mainly white people exercise these hygiene techniques.
The Reddit co-founder seemingly agreed and confessed that his wife put him on to washcloths. “I wasn’t this bad, but my wife definitely taught me what a washcloth was.”
One user asked, “Wait… so what did you think the little towel in hotels was for?” Alexis quipped, “maybe decoration? I just thought the bar of soap was an overachiever and could do it all.”
Although the joke was on him, Ohanian used it as a moment to “deprogram the bullsh*t this country grew up on.”
“Lots of mad people in the comments. I think it’s worth having a laugh at my own expense, because it helps de-program the bulls**t this country grew up with,” he wrote.
Alexis continued adding clarification to his comment. “(The narrative of White people thinking we epitomize cleanliness.)”
The couple got married three years ago and share a daughter, Olympia. He has made efforts to shed his implicit bias and stand in solitude with the Black community by stepping down from his company and urging that he’s replaced by a Black board member.
“I’ve resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp,” he tweeted.
Alexis Ohanian says his daughter motivated him to step down from his 15-year company that subtly contributed to the systematic racism that oppresses his newly built family. “I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?'”