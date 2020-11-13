The Los Angeles Lakers are looking at ways to improve their roster and one option appears to be DeMar DeRozan.

In his latest mock draft, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reports that the Spurs are exploring trade possibilities for DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. The Lakers are said to have an interest in DeRozan and would likely include Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green in any trade for the four-time All-Star.

DeRozan was dealt to the Spurs in 2018 after spending his entire career with the Toronto Raptors. He was openly unhappy with the move, and a recent report claimed he does not want to be in San Antonio.

DeRozan averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game with the Spurs last season. Adding him to a LeBron James and Anthony Davis tandem would be a significant addition to the Lakers roster. Not to mention, DeRozan is from Compton and would love to play for his childhood team.