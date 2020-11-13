While many republicans jumped off the Trump train as they started to see it go off a cliff, Trump is destined to bring everybody down to oblivion with him.

Axios reported yesterday that Trump is considering starting a digital media channel. According to multiple sources, his goal is to “wreck Fox.”

However, the channel would not be on TV. Instead, it would be an online service where MAGA followers would have to pay to see Trump spew whatever BS he has to talk about.

.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

Trump has been critical of Fox news for a while now. He even went on Fox & Friends on election day and threw shade at the network saying they have “changed a lot.” He was also mad at the network for calling Biden’s win of Arizona too early. Trump has gone on to promote other right-wing channels such as Newsmax and One America News.

Even after he lost Trump continued to talk more shit about the network, saying in a string of tweets that “They forgot the Golden Goose.”

Earlier this month, Fox News CEO, Lachlan Murdoch, said that the network has “always thrived with competition … Fox News has been the number one network, including broadcast networks, … from Labor Day through to Election Day.” Basically, they’re not afraid of Trump starting his own network.