21 Savage and Metro Boomin are keeping their Savage Mode 2 run going strong, bringing a couple of cuts to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The tandem brought “Run-in” and “Mr. Right Now” to the Tonight Show stage. The sequel to the 2016 tape hit No. 1 back in October. The Morgan Freeman narrated album pushed 171,000 equivalent album sales including 22,000 traditional album sales. The collection garnered a little over 200 million on-demand streams.
The duo linked with The Source for a digital cover story, which you can tap into here. The performance is below.
21 Savage and Metro Boomin’ Bring ‘Savage Mode 2’ Singles to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
21 Savage and Metro Boomin are keeping their Savage Mode 2 run going strong, bringing a couple of cuts to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.