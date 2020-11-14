21 Savage and Metro Boomin are keeping their Savage Mode 2 run going strong, bringing a couple of cuts to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



The tandem brought “Run-in” and “Mr. Right Now” to the Tonight Show stage. The sequel to the 2016 tape hit No. 1 back in October. The Morgan Freeman narrated album pushed 171,000 equivalent album sales including 22,000 traditional album sales. The collection garnered a little over 200 million on-demand streams.



The duo linked with The Source for a digital cover story, which you can tap into here. The performance is below.