If a confusing COVID test could happen for anyone, it would be Erykah Badu, just so she can tell us all about it.
The Grammy award-winning queen hit Twitter and revealed she was tested, despite having no symptoms and tested negative in one nostril and positive in another. But how? And now we go to Badu.
“No symptoms,” Badu opens. “Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive . Right nostril negative. Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them.”
To prove it wasn’t cap, Badu shared her test rules. You can peep all the confusion below.
