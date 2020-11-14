Lil Nas X has made his return, delivering his new single for the season in “Holiday.”



The new release is distant from his run in the saloons for “Old Town Road” and instead makes Lil Nas a futuristic Santa Claus.



For the two-time Grammy Award winner, “Holiday” is the first single in over a year, following the aforementioned “Road” and “Panini.”



The video has already surpassed the 1,000,000 view mark on YouTube and is a more kinky offering for the holiday season.



You can see the video below.