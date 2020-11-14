The hypocrisy and contradictory relationship between America and Black culture is a long-standing facet of our society and in its latest ad, Beats By Dr. Dre tackles the topic, doubling down with some star power in tow as Lil Baby and Naomi Osaka star in a Tobi Nwigwe-narrated short film title “You Love Me.”

“Those who touched this piece have seen the world actively love their art or their athletic achievements, while also seeing the world continually oppress the Black community at large,” reads the film’s description. “Beats, the creatives, and the cast joined together with the unified goal of inspiring Black youth by highlighting the everyday beauty and rich diversity of their culture.

Appropriately written by Lena Waithe and scored by Solange Knowles, the powerful spot begs the question: “You love black culture, but do you love me?”

Underscored by director Malina Matsouka’s unique eye, the short film featured shots of Lil Baby with girlfriend Jayda Cheaves as she intimately braids the rapper’s hair while he drafts on a notepad. Separate shots show Osaka as she ponders on painter Ulrick Jean-Pierre’s popularized depiction of the Haitian Revolution, a nod to her patrilineal roots. NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace and Black Live Matter activist Janaya Khan also star.

“I recently joined the Beats family because I am impressed by how the brand is taking a more vocal stance about issues important to my generation,” Osaka said in a recent statement. “Partnering with such a talented group of Black creators to share this crucial message and celebrate our culture was an amazing opportunity.”