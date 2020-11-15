Boosie Badazz was shot at a popular strip mall in Dallas on Saturday.



WFAA states the “Wipe Me Down” rapper was shot in the leg and treated at a local hospital.



Boosie was in town and attended a vigil for late rapper Mo3 on Friday night who was killed on a Dallas freeway on Wednesday. The two worked together on a joint project.



The shooting occurred at Big T’s plaza after someone opened fire on Boosie’s sprinter. Boosie was hit below the knee and the injury is considered to not be life-threatening.

This story will be updated as more details are available.