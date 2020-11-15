Less than a week ago, Jeezy told the world that Gucci Mane declined his Verzuz invitation. Now Guwop has changed his mind and the stage is set.

This is one for the culture. Originally the stage was set for Jeezy to face-off against his ATL brethren, T.I. Things have quickly changed and most would agree for the better. Tip supported the new battle with his announcement on IG.

Last week Jeezy stopped by The Breakfast Club morning show and spoke about his desire to battle Gucci Mane. The two have a volatile history that dates back over a decade. It looks like the Snowman and La Flare are willing to put their differences behind them in a celebratory fashion for trap music.

Guwop premiered the announcement on both his social media accounts. His caption read:

“Tell buddy get ready @verzuzonline nov 19 TrapGod vs SnoCone”

Tell buddy get ready @verzuzonline 🥶 nov 19 TrapGod vs SnoCone ❄️ pic.twitter.com/L7tKXRILRk — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 15, 2020

Timbaland posted his confirmation to Twitter to solidify the announcement. It certainly sent shockwaves through the internet. Be sure to tune in to VERZUZ on Thursday, Nov. 19. Peep some of the reactions below.

Jordy said. The jeezy and Gucci clash needs security even if it’s on zoom



😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Poet (@poetscorneruk) November 15, 2020

How Gucci Mane is gonna be watching Jeezy play his songs in versuz pic.twitter.com/8ecr89oBda — Stevie 👑 (@steviesburner2) November 15, 2020

Gucci Mane called that nigga Snowcone. — Ahmed🇸🇴/A&R for Griselda Records (@big_business_) November 15, 2020