It was reported yesterday that singer Jeremih has been hospitalized for COVID-19. It is unknown how long he has had the virus.

According to TMZ, sources say that Jeremih was placed in the Intensive Care Unit of a Chicago hospital and is “fighting for his life.” He is currently on a ventilator as well and his condition is worsening.

The word spread of Jeremih’s worsening condition with 50 Cent, Hitmaka and Chance the Rapper posting on social media asking for prayers for the Chicago singer. It was 50 who gave more insight to Jeremih’s condition saying that it was COVID related.

pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/o7eWGAfZJM — 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2020

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him” Chance the Rapper tweeted.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020