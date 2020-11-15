We all could use a little laugh. Kevin Hart is here to give one as he will premiere his latest special, Zero Fucks Given this week.



“Buckle up BITCHES!!!! Shit is about to get real,” Hart wrote on Instagram about the special, which is set for a November 17 release date.



The new stand up will be from his home as he created a stand-up stage inside. He reveals that it is the only place where he feels safe during the pandemic.



Hart tackles his family, cheating, cancel culture, and more in the clip, giving a taste of what’s to come in the masked up, socially distant stand-up.



You can see the trailer below.