The desperation for Donald Trump to get reelected was sky-high. The commander in chief brought in Lil Pump, and called him Lil Pimp, seemingly in hopes to get a voter’s push. Didn’t help him win but it’s even more embarrassing now that Pump didn’t vote at all.



The Smoking Gun revealed the “Gucci Gang” rapper is not even registered to vote in his home Miami-Dade County.



Pump wasn’t the only rapper who pushed for The Donald. Ice Cube, Kanye West, 50 Cent, and more all showed some support for him during the election run.



While the votes were being tallied, Pump pushed for patience. Too bad he didn’t help in the actual numbers.

Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system. Our man will be re-elected. #Trump202020 🇺🇸 ESSKEETIT @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8nCmZL9mrf — Lil pump (@lilpump) November 5, 2020