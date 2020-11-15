Master P is one of music’s most successful Black executives. The No Limit CEO set the blueprint for independent success in the music industry. Percy Miller is a New Orleans, LA native from the Calliope Projects and went on to become one of our cultures’ biggest entrepreneurs. In a recent interview, P spoke on how gratifying it is to see woman currently dominating Hip-Hop and regrets not signing an unlikely artist.

“The upcoming artists that I see right now and these women are huge–Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, said Master P. I still like Dej Loaf, her sound just doesn’t go away for me. He even flirted with the idea of a No Limit label relaunch for all woman emcees.

“It’s a lot of underground women too that I like that I think will be big,” he added. “I think women are definitely taking over and I respect them. I want to see more women win because women aren’t a problem. We don’t have to worry about none of the violence that’s going on. The women are just easy.”

Advertisement

Throughout history in the music industry, there are a number of stories of great artist who were passed on by executives. Master P has his experience doing so as well with Neo-soul artist India Arie.

“I just didn’t get it,” said Miller. “She would come to my house and she’d be singing with no shoes on. I’m like how can I help this woman? I just didn’t know how because my music was so hard. She’d be like, ‘P I’m gonna be a star.’

India Aire went on to win four Grammy Awards and sell over 10 millions record worldwide with notable songs such as, “Video,” “Brown Skin,” “Little Things” and more.

“That was the one that got away, said Master P. “We could’ve done something incredible.