ESPN had massive layoffs last week for numerous reasons. One of the many people who lost their job was The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz producer Chris Cote, who has been with the show since 2012.

I’m saddened to announce that I was part of the ESPN layoffs that took place last week. I’m forever grateful for the genuinely good people I got to know and work with over the last 5 years… — Chris Cote (@ChrisCoteDLPA) November 8, 2020

LeBatard, who is a big name within ESPN, felt blindsided by the news and felt the need to do something about it. LeBatard hired Cole back and made him his personal assistant and even gave him a pay raise.

Dan LeBatard is the best pic.twitter.com/TYlzZDFohf — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 11, 2020

Cote was one of the 300 or so employees recently laid off by ESPN in a wave of coronavirus-related cuts that literally decimated the payroll of the company. A full 10% of employees were given walking papers by the Connecticut-based sports media giant.

Advertisement

LaBatard felt he should have been consulted in this move. Cote was unbelievably grateful for Le Batard’s gesture. He shared on Twitter just how appreciative he was.

Been trying to figure out over the last few days how someone like me is deserving of so much love and appreciation from so many people. And then it hit me… it's what Dan and Stu have created.. It's this family atmosphere that they have allowed me to be apart of.. — Chris Cote (@ChrisCoteDLPA) November 11, 2020

End of the day, this should serve as a lesson to all. Work hard and maybe your boss will save you from the chopping block