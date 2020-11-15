When the Golden State Warriors return to the Chase Center for the 2020-21 season they will be welcomed by fans. ESPN reports the team and their owner Joe Lacob has an ambitious plan of having 50% capacity for their home games.



In order for fans to return to the center during the COVID-19 pandemic safely, Lacob and the Warriors will send north of $30 million to test every fan, employee, and player with the most accurate type of testing before every game.



“I not only want to get this done and show the world how we can do it now, I’m willing to spend the money to do it,” said Lacob. “This is a serious, serious problem. It cannot go on for multiple years … because if this were to go on for several years, the NBA is no more.



“You cannot sustain this league with no fans. You can do it for a year. We’ll all get by for a year. But suppose we’re in this situation next year. Now we’re talking some serious, serious financial damage to a lot of people.”



In order for this game to happen the Warriors would lean on the success of rapid PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, which are currently used in Hollywood.



Do you think this will work?