After it’s been reported that Chris Darden, one of the prosecutors in the O.J. Simpson trial, will be representing one of the accused in the Pop Smoke murder, another one of the suspects in his murder has jumped on IG Live from his jail cell.

While blasting Rod Wave and No Cap while on work detail in the jail facility, the suspect, who has yet to be named, called out people who appeared on the Live and said that he wanted to fight.

Well, he better get ready because he’ll get a chance to fight a judge and/or jury for his life.

