Griselda Records founder Westside Gunn revealed on Saturday’s episode of The Joe Budden Podcast that he has officially parted ways with Eminem’s Shady Records.

Gunn was asked about his connection with and status in Shady records. That’s when he revealed that he was no longer with the label. In fact, he has been off the label since his latest release, Who Made The Sunshine, which dropped back in early October.

“Um, I’m off Shady. I’m actually a free agent. It feels great. Who Made The Sunshine was it. I already spoke to Paul [Rosenberg]. Everything’s good. Like, everything’s signed, sealed and delivered, I have my paperwork, like, I’m off Shady,” Gunn said.

“I’m one of those type of dudes, I’m not no public talking nigga,” Gunn said. “That’s just how I move. It’s like saying me and Benny or me and Conway or Conway and Benny or whoever, we might have a disagreement, but the world will never know. We still gonna be brothers and cousins. It’s the same way even with business, because at the end of the day, this a big world. Even if somebody else is a sucka, I’m never gonna play that sucka role.”

Having been signed to Shady Records since 2017, Gunn has released a number of projects through his Griselda label since then. Who Made The Sunshine was his debut album on Shady Records, however, Gunn has noted that he has felt disappointed by the label’s promotion of his album. Eminem posted on social media about the release of The Alchemist’s latest album The Food Villain but did not promote Gunn’s album. The label also failed to acknowledge that Griselda was nominated at the 2020 BET Awards.

You can watch the full episode below.