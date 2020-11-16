Chris Stokes is putting back on his director hat with the release of an upcoming stalker thriller, Always and Forever.

From the looks of the trailer below, the movie is giving I Know What You Did Last Summer vibes but it’s not much of a horror film.

After a tragedy reunites Nicole, played by Cynthia Addai-Robbinson, with her childhood friends they’re all endangered by a killer stalker and it has something to do with what happened at Summer camp when they were kids.

Robbie Jones, Lauren London, Wood Harris, Loretta Devine, Rocsi Diaz, Erica Tazel, Vanessa Curry, and Deborah Ayorinde star in the film.

Marques Houston wrote the screenplay alongside Stokes.

The movie studio RLJE will release Always and Forever in select theaters on November 20th.

Check out the trailer and poster below: