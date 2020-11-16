It is NBA Draft week and the Los Angeles Lakers are busy. Star forward Anthony Davis has declined the final year of his contract and will enter free agency. Davis is turning down $28.7 million.



The pass of the bag is expected to be a formality, which will lead to Davis signing a lengthier deal with more security in money. The Lakers are expected to present Davis and his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports several options that will allow him to make. Comfortable decision going forward.



Additional free agent Los Angeles Lakers could include Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Avery Bradley, Dwight Howard, Markief Morris. Javale McGee can also enter free agency this year if he turns down his player option.



While Davis is weighing his options, the Lakers are seemingly ready to trade swingman Danny Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with their 28th pick in exchange for point guard Dennis Schroeder.



One thing is for certain, outside of LeBron James and Davis, this team may look completely different than that who won the championship last month.