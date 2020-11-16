Ariana Grande is going back to back. The pop star’s latest album, Positions, will remain in pole position, bringing in 82,000 units to remain on top of the Billboard 200.



The latest album from Grande is the second of hers to spend two weeks at the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200. The previous was Thank U Next.

Billboard 200: #1(=) @ArianaGrande, positions 82,000 (256,000 units since release). *second week at #1* — chart data (@chartdata) November 15, 2020

Grande had some stiff competition from Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which continues to have an impressive posthumous run on the charts. This week the debut brought in 57,000 units.



No. 3 on the charts belongs to The Kid Laroi with 52,000 units for his F*ck Love album and King Von takes a leap into the Top 5 with his debut album Welcome to O’Block.

King Von Was Laid To Rest Today At Private Funeral Service With Close Family & Friends In-Attendance! 🙏🏾🕊😓 pic.twitter.com/nyeEXcxokj — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 15, 2020

Also in the top 10 representing Hip-Hop is Nav and Wheezy’s Emergency Tsunami album, hitting No 6. with 42,000 equivalent album units in the first week. You can read more about that album here.

