Eve recently announced that she’s exiting The Talk mainly due to COVID-19 traveling restrictions. But she also wants to take the time out to focus on expanding her family.

Fertility became a topic of discussion on a recent episode of the show and Sharon Osbourne shared that she had a friend who welcomed her first child at 50-years-old.

“Hearing that for me Mrs. [Sharon Osbourne], that gives me so much hope. I think as women we’re always told when you reach a certain age, ‘You’re too old. You should have done this then,’” Eve shared.

The rapper shared that she and her husband of six years, Maximillion Cooper, have tried different ways to conceive. She opened up about getting a myomectomy to remove her fibroids.

“For me, I’m 42 now. My husband and I, we’ve been trying and trying and trying and trying. We’ve been doing certain things and for me, I understand where Emma was coming from with the endometriosis because at the beginning of the year, you ladies know…I had a procedure called a myomectomy that gets rid of fibroids.”

Eve went on to give advice to ladies who struggle with heavy menstruation cycles. “I used to have these horrible periods. And I’m only saying this to say, there’s a lot of women out there that think, we were told that periods are supposed to be painful. They’re not. Go to your doctor, and if they don’t believe you, go to another doctor.”