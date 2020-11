After it was revealed that Gucci Mane would be taking on Jeezy in a Verzuz battle rather than the original plan to face off with T.I., Freddie Gibbs has now offered himself to be a part of the action.

On his Instagram, Gibbs posted the flyer for the November 19th battle between the two ATL trap stars, stating, “that’s more like it.”

Gucci also chimed in jokingly, saying, “Tell buddy get ready Thursday, Nov. 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs. Snowcone.”

