Verbal shots have already been fired in what hopes to be an epic battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane. After news broke that the battle would happen, it is safe to say that nothing is impossible. According to the ATL rapper, Guwop turned down his initial request to have the two take the Verzuz stage. As a result, Pastor Young was set to battle T.I. Since then, the “Rubberband Man” rapper has been fully supportive of the change in plans.

There is no telling what exactly gave Gucci Mane a change or heart, but the culture is certainly glad he did. Jeezy took to Instagram on Sunday (Nov. 15) to not only confirm the battle but to send some light jabs at his upcoming opponent.

“SAY lil guwop SEE YOU ON THE 19th. DON’T SEND YA CLONE! BIG SNO #R2,” said Jeezy.

Advertisement

SAY lil guwop! SEE YOU ON THE 19th. DONT SEND YA CLONE! BIG SNO⛄️ #R2 pic.twitter.com/MHhg5TYP5c — Sno (@Jeezy) November 15, 2020

He was responding to Gucci’s caption on his post. Wop referred to the “Put On” rapper as a “Snowcone.” The verbal sparring before the battle, it warrant more anticipation.