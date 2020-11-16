Jordyn Woods is living her best life with her man. Once Woods departed the Kardashian circle of trust things have been looking up and her relationship with NBA All-star Karl Anthony Towns gives all of the couple’s goals.



KAT turned 25-years-old over the weekend and Woods got her baller bae a mariachi band for the two to share a dance together.



According to the NY Post, the birthday celebration for the Minnesota Timberwolves Center also included a trip to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, leading to Woods sharing some pictures of the two in their relationship.



“When we was looking fly but couldn’t post cause we didn’t want nobody to see us yet,” she posted.



Happy Birthday to KAT, you can check out the mariachi moment below.

Jordyn Woods got KAT a Mariachi band for his upcoming birthday 🙏



(via jodiewoods/IG) pic.twitter.com/9BvhJE4BED — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2020