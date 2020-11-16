King Von’s untimely passing came as a shock to the entire Hip Hop community. The Chicago rapper was gunned down outside of an Atlanta lounge a week after the release of his debut album, Welcome To O’Block.

Over the weekend, his family reportedly held a private funeral with close friends in attendance. Fans offered their respect and showed love to the late artist.

His sister, Kayla B, posted the obituary on her Instagram story.

UPDATE: King Von Obituary Isn’t Fake, His Sister Kayla Posted It On Her IG Story Earlier Today! pic.twitter.com/BNrxP5L2WW — SFTY+ (@sftyplus) November 14, 2020

Asian Doll also posted her own tribute with a photo of them rocking matching OTF jerseys. “Until we meet again…..KING,” she wrote.

Until we meet again…..KING ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9lISbVjXoY — Queen Von (@AsianDaBrattt) November 14, 2020

Authorities in Atlanta charged Quando Rondo’s friend, Timothy Leeks, 22, with murdering the 26-year-old. Leeks was hospitalized for a gunshot wound at the time of his arrest.

King Von was on the rise. His latest musical effort showcased his impressive storytelling skills and cemented his place in rap’s Drill scene which originated in his hometown.

It’s sad to see another young, talented artist gone too soon. #RIPKingVon.