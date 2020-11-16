On any given Sunday you can get an insane catch or two. This Sunday, Deandre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals showed you why he may be the best wide receiver in football as he mossed three Buffalo Bills in the end zone for the game.



After a miraculous play from Bills quarterback Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs that seemingly put the game away, Cards quarterback Kyler Murray scrambled around the 50-yard line before launching a rainmaker of a pass that touched the heavens before it landed in Hopkins’s hands.

The catch was the final touchdown in the 32-30 victory.



“At that point, you just have to make something happen…throw it up to the best receiver in the league,” Murray said of the catch. A sentiment he echoed on Twitter in a playful joke series of tweets with Hopkins.