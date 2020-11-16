All-Star Guard and future Hall of Famer, Chris Paul is once again on the move as the OKC Thunder is finalizing a deal to send him to the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

OKC will reportedly receive Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque, and a 1st Round Pick in exchange for the point guard.

Paul was traded to OKC last offseason in a blockbuster deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets. Paul lead the Thunder to the playoffs as the fifth seed last season, despite initial expectations that the Thunder would quickly trade him elsewhere.

Suns owner Robert Sarver is bringing Paul to Phoenix, adding a running mate to Devin Booker, and a leader to the franchise. The Suns suddenly become a real factor in the Western Conference this season.

Today is day one of the NBA’s trade frenzy and we are sure there will be more major names on tdhe move. We will keep you up to speed as more is made available.