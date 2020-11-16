Barack Obama shared his “Promised Land” playlist that features Beyonce, Jay-Z, Sade, Stevie Wonder, Eminem, and more legendary artists. He takes it to social media by listing 20 songs on a playlist that he curated that reflects his time in the office and inspirted his book that is released today in stores.

The playlist features Beyoncé performing the legendary track “At Last” when Barack and Michelle Obama shared their first dance at the 2009 Inaugural ball.

He pays homage to his wife with the single of “Michelle” by The Beatles. The playlist includes Eminem “Lose Yourself” that was in the campaign ad with Biden.

Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency. In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/xWiNQiZzN0 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 16, 2020

Peep the playlist below.