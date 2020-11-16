Meek Mill has been known to use his social media to speak his mind. This time around, the rapper tried to use his social media for positive changes, but things didn’t go as planned, instead of the Philadelphia native’s community standing behind him, things took a quick left turn.

The 33-year-old rapper went on Twitter in an attempt to encourage Philly rappers to stop the beef to get a deal in return. “I’ll get all the main big artist in Philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs …I hear about ….got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing!” he begins.

“And that’s just a idea but I’ll push thru with my city if y’all make it thing! It’s like 5 clicks that’s talented but they deep in! And get they most attention when they beefing!” he continued.

Advertisement

Local Philly rapper, Poundside Pop wasn’t feeling it, which drove him to alter call Meek Mill out. “ITS TIME FOR YOU TO PICK A SIDE….. IS YOU ZOO OR NOT N***A????” The rapper also pulled out some receipts showing that Meek Mill has once claimed he was from Berk’s street and now the rapper claims he is from 18th.

After Meek expressed that he wasn’t going to choose a side, Poundside and his homeboys have called it upon themselves to ban Meek Mill out of North Philly, for “messing with their opps.” “You is from 63rd bro, whatever that is. You not from North bro. You banned bro,” you can hear them say in the video.

We’ve seen what happened to Safaree, will Meek let this slide?