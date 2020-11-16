Sunday’s (Nov. 15) game between the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills can be described in two words: Deandre Hopkins. On the game’s final possession, Cardinal’s quarterback, Kyler Murray avoided pressure from the Lion front line. He scrambled to the sideline and launched a 43 yard heave to the end zone. He was looking for his trusted receiver in D-Hop. Certainly, the 4-time pro bowl receiver delivered in miraculous fashion by catching the touchdown pass over three Bills’ defensive backs.

“They were in position,” said Hopkins describing the Bill DBs. “It was just a better catch by I.”

Hopkins was acquired in a trade this past offseason from the Texans, after he and former Texans’ coach, Bill O’Brien could not get on the same page. Critics unanimously considered the move a steal for Arizona and a huge lost for Houston. Texans are now 2-7, while Arizona is 6-3.

The 2019 NFL rookie of the year, Kyler Murray, certainly appreciates the acquisition. Murray described the final play during his post-game interview.

“At that point, you just have to make something happen,” he said. “Throw it up to the best receiver in the league.” When asked if any other receiver could make that catch, he said, “I like my guy over anybody else.”

Murray finished with 245 yards, a touchdown and one interception. Hopkins finished with 7 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Hopkins certainly punched his ticket in for the number one play on Randy Moss’ “You Got Moss’d” segment on ESPN’s NFL Countdown.

I DONT NEED ANY NOMINEES FOR THIS WEEK!!!Did yaw see @DeAndreHopkins??WOW — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) November 16, 2020

Deandre Hopkins Moss’d the entire Bills’ secondary



pic.twitter.com/PEMvEVXejW — PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2020