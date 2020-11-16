James Harden could be on his way out of Houston and one particular team is at the top of his destination list.

Harden would have the Brooklyn Nets at the top of his list if the Rockets decide to trade him, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. Harden is said to be open to playing alongside former teammate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but Houston is telling teams Harden is not available.

ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne and @ZachLowe_NBA: As Houston’s James Harden considers his future with franchise, one possible trade destination is rising to top of his list: Brooklyn. The idea of reuniting with Kevin Durant and joining Kyrie Irving is resonating with Harden. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

The Rockets have moved on from both head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey this offseason, so it’s not impossible to envision them blowing things up completely and starting the rebuilding process.

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that they been informed James Harden does in fact want to move on from Houston and is pushing for a Brooklyn trade. https://t.co/wWm7J0Zocm — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) November 16, 2020

The Nets possess several enticing young players whom the Rockets could acquire in such a deal. For now, we have to wait and see if both teams are willing to work out a trade.

Harden and Durant played three seasons together in Oklahoma City. A reunion of the two for NBA MVPs, alongside Irving, would instantly make the Nets the favorites to win the NBA Championship this summer.