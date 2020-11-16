Terence Crawford cemented his claim as the best welterweight on the planet with a sweet 4th round TKO of Kell Brook to retain his WBO Welterweight Championship.

Crawford got credit for a knockdown of Brook in the fourth because Brook needed the ropes to keep him up. About 15 seconds later, the fight was waved off for good, giving Crawford a TKO win.

👑 LEFT NO DOUBT 👑@terencecrawford stuns Kell Brook with a big right hand and wastes no time closing the show in Round 4. Goodness … #CrawfordBrook pic.twitter.com/pvD56GdSdL — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 15, 2020

Brook was so stunned that he didn’t even know what happened. He could be seen asking his corner that question after the fight.

Kell Brook after getting ko’ed “What happened” pic.twitter.com/so1T0Qc9ab — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 15, 2020

“I was just trying to gauge the distance and I was trying to find my rhythm in between getting my distance together,” Crawford said. “That’s why it was so competitive early, I couldn’t get my shots off.”

Brook made no excuses for his performance afterwards.

“This is boxing. I obviously got caught with a shot I didn’t see and the referee waved it off,” Brook said. “That hasn’t happened to me before. I always said that if I am going to lose, I’m going out on my shield. The referee saw that I couldn’t continue and the fight is over. I don’t like to lose on an injury, I would rather go out on my shield and I did tonight.

Crawford closes out 2020 like he did 2019, in dominating fashion. Crawford is primed for a mega showdown between the winner of Errol Spence Jr versus Danny Garcia on Dec. 5th.

Hopefully Top Rank and Crawford can make the super fight happen in 2021.