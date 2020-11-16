Venus Williams is the latest ambassador for the LA-based sneaker brand, K-Swiss.

The company made the announcement with the release of a limited-edition capsule collection intended to celebrate the “boldness of women.”

The collection includes an “MVP Varsity” jacket that has the words “I’m just a kid from Compton who knew how to hit a ball,” embroidered on the left sleeve. Of course, the collection includes a tennis sweater, athleisure items, and Venus Williams-approved kicks.

“Anything but traditional, this collaboration with [Venus Williams] is a representation of the authenticity and boldness of both brands—even in times of uncertainty,” the brand captioned its announcement on social media.

“This capsule collection is close to my heart as I created each style for women who represent boldness and authenticity,” Williams captioned a post on Instagram. “These pieces will inspire confidence to take on each day in pursuit of your best self!

