Wack 100 is on a mission to get 50 Cent and The Game to the Verzuz stage. After the Verzuz team pulled off the Gucci Mane and Jeezy battle, impossible no longer applicable. Now fans have been given the allusion that any Verzuz battle occur, even if there is history of bad blood between the two artists.

Over the past two months, 50 has been challenged by T.I. Each time the “Power” producer perceived his challenger as a joke and proceeded to troll Tip. Fif was not feeling it and deemed the ATL rapper not worthy. Wack 100 feels as if The Game and 50 Cent can give the people what they want.

Back in the mid-2000s, The Game linked with 50 and G-Unit through Dr. Dre and created one of Hip-Hop’s best debut albums in The Documentary. After Dr. Dre and Interscope CEO Jimmy Ivine pushed 50 Cent’s The Massacre back to accommodate The Game, it caused a huge rift. During The Hate It or Love It video shoot, Fif refused to film sitting in the front seat with The Game. It resulted in a number of diss tracks and more. In a couple of instances, they were spotted an LA club together, where the beef was supposedly squashed.

Now Wack 100 is looking for help to make a Verzuz battle happen.

“I got them to shake hands and function in the same clubs together twice,” he said on Instagram. “With a little help from @unclemurda & @djkayslay, it just might happen. “All Respect @50cent you told me we was good let’s give em what they want @losangelesconfidential smiles everyday. — #BridgingTheGap.”

50 Cent has shown little to no interest in VERZUZ since T.I. initially challenged him. Hopefully Wack 100, Uncle Murda and DJ Kay Slay can help change his mind.