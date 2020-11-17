Last Friday, 2 Chainz dropped his new album, So Help Me God!, which is introduced to fans with the single “Lambo Wrist.”

The Lil Ju produced banger opens with a high-speed crash of a Lambo, that Chainz stands on top of in all pink.

If you need some more Chainz in your life, he, ESPN, and The Undefeated have announced a new E60 documentary titled Full Circle, which will highlight his hoop dreams.

“Y’all know Toni had Hoop dreams, so I’m more than honored @espn60 @undefeatedespn did a special on Big Toni!,” Chainz wrote on Twitter.

You can see the annoucnement and the new video below.