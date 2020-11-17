Lil Wayne has received a federal weapons charge and is now facing prison time, TMZ reports.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged Weezy F Baby with a single count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

If convicted, Wayne will face up to 10 years behind bars. The charge is for a December 2019 investigation of the search of Wayne’s plane at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Guns and drugs were found on the plane during the search.

“There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person,” Wayne’s attorney Howard Srebnick details.

Srebnick added, “The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”

This story is developing.