Doja Cat has successfully overcome cancel culture by releasing quality musical efforts and not putting her foot in her mouth.

She’s eating up guest features and is rumored to appear on Megan Thee Stallion’s forthcoming debut album alongside Nicki Minaj.

Doja unveiled her new partnership with PrettyLittleThing and fans get a chance to match her fly. “This was my first time curating for a fashion brand, period! I love PrettyLittleThing and can’t wait for all my fans to see it and wear it,” Doja Cat said in an official statement.

“It was so much fun creating with [PrettyLittleThing CEO] Umar [Kamani] and the team,” she added. “They really let me channel the essence of who I am into this collection. Wait until you see what’s next!”

Umar Kamani expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration and explained how on-brand it is for PLT consumers. “I’m so excited to be working with such a credible artist on this new collection,” Kamani said. “I’ve admired Doja Cat and her career for a very long time and we’ve been working closely with her to bring her unique style to the PrettyLittleThing customer. This is just the first collaboration and we have lots more to come throughout the partnership.”

