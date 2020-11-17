Right off a must-see touchdown toss on Sunday, Kyler Murray is starring in a new Nike Holiday campaign with Champs Sports.

Champs Sports have announced two new launches, “Refresh Your Game,” and the women’s-specific “Watch Me Glow.” Joining Murray in the campaigns are Napheesa Collier, B Dot, and more.

“In a socially distanced world, the ever-evolving social media landscape is one of the best ways people can stay connected,” says Jason Brown, Vice President of Marketing for Champs Sports. “We want to make the most of the holiday season, even though it may look different this year, to celebrate our consumers no matter where they are.”

Advertisement

“Refresh Your Game” will feature Murray and viral TikTok stars The Driplets, and the host of Champs Sports’ series Fouled Out, B Dot, and is set for Nov. 23 launch date.

“I’m very excited to team up with Champs Sports for this holiday season,” says Kyler Murray. “I’ve always been the guy who likes what I like, and wears what I like to wear. I’d say I’m pretty versatile when it comes to style, and I look forward to sharing more of that through the Refresh Your Game campaign.”

LeadImage

The “Watch Me Glow” campaign is centered around celebrating female hoopers and how they glow off the court and features Napheesa Collier, Chloe Pavlech, DJ Ria, and Chelsea Na’Cole. The conversation will focus on their love of basketball and how the sports connect with fashion, focusing on the Nike “Sisterhood” Air Force 1 and Nike “Sisterhood” Blazer silhouettes.