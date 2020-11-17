Lil Zay Osama is continuing to hold it down for Chicago, teaming with Stunna 4 Vegas on the new single and video “Like A Pimp.”

The new song is produced by DJ L and Tay Keith, while the video shows Zay Osama’s transformation into an overnight sensation that becomes the forefront of a wild TV infomercial.

“Like A Pimp” follows the video for “Loyalty,” raising the bar for his own output. The new release is getting fans ready for an early 2021 drop from the rapper.

Advertisement

You can see the new video below.