LVRN Releases Their Christmas Compilation Album, ‘Home For the Holidays,’ Followed By Summer Walker’s Visual

LVRN has released their compilation Christmas album, Home For the Holidays. This is a nine-track project bringing in the label’s stellar roster include 6lack, Summer Walker, Boogie, Shelley, and more.

The squad of talented artists helps us embrace the holiday spirit with some talented vocal and new renditions of holiday classics. Summer Walker also released her visual the “Santa Baby” remake on the album.

Peep the latest visual of Summer below and the compilation album.

