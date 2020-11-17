When you think of Meek Mill one of the few things that automatically come to mind is his hometown Philadelphia.

He’s one of the biggest and influential artists to come out of the city in decades and he attempted to use his power to bring peace to Philly. “I’ll get all the main big artist in philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs …I hear about ….got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing!” Meek stated.

The Dream Chaser continued, “And that’s just a idea but I’ll push thru with my city if y’all make it thing! It’s like 5 clicks that’s talented but they deep in! And get they most attention when they beefing!”

But Meek’s intentions didn’t sit well with the local residents and he got dragged. Many people suggested that he helps without a trade-off and implored him to stop promoting violence in his music.

Local rapper, Poundside Pop, accused him of rolling with his oppositions prior to his proposed peace treaty.

Meek responded to Pop’s comments proclaiming that he can’t be banned from North Philly and reassured that he’s not picking sides in beef that isn’t directly connected to him.

Outsiders looking in on the situation thought Meek Mill’s offer was a meal ticket and didn’t understand why he was receiving backlash.

The emcee ultimately announced that he’s deactivating his social media accounts until it’s time to promote his highly-anticipated new project. “Im deactivating til Friday when I got music out!!!!!!” he said.