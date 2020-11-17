Ahead of the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album, Good News, GQ dubbed her rapper of the year.

The Houston native touched on the highly-anticipated musical effort, but of course, she couldn’t have a sit-down without talking about the Tory Lanez shooting incident.

“Like, I never put my hands on nobody,” she told writer Allison P. Davis. “I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house.”

Meg alleges that the Toronto rapper offered her and her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, hush money. “[At this point] I’m really scared,” she continued, “because this like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'”

Although she was the butt of countless cruel jokes, the Hot Girl coach says she wanted to project strength instead of victimizing herself.

“Like damn, I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality,” she told GQ. “And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people. … So it was like, ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I’m saying?’”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Megan Thee Stallion touched on her personal relationship with Hip Hop’s #1 power couple, Beyonce and JAY-Z. “She so calm,” Meg said of her “Savage (Remix)” collaborator. She said Hov would call her and tell her “you know, you supposed to be turning up right now. You really need to be somewhere driving a boat. Live your life.”

The countdown for Good News has already started and Meg says that she was her biggest inspiration while working on this album. Are you excited to hear it?