Times are definitely changing. And it seems as if simple common courtesy is lacking at an all-time high.

A video is circulating on the Internet of Nipsey Hussle’s “The Marathon” clothing store and the entire shopping complex it resides in completely vandalized. It’s not clear who is responsible for it or when it occurred, but people online are extremely upset about the situation.

There are so many unanswered questions regarding Nipsey’s murder. And that is the factor which leads us to question the recent vandalism of The Marathon Clothing store.

Advertisement

A local community rep was clear on the issue, saying “Whoever did this shit, If a crip n***a ever find out who did this, it’s ugly for them cuz.”

As of now, it is unclear if the property was looted, or just vandalized. We will keep you all posted as more details at made available.