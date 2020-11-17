Sinbad’s family confirmed to Variety that he’s recovering from a stroke.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” his family said in a statement. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.’ Thank you.”

The comedian became a household name in the 1990s after starring in HBO comedy specials, portraying Coach Walter Oakes on A Different World, and he had his own show, The Sinbad Show.

The 64-year-old’s most recent role was Lil Rel Howery’s widowed father on the series, Rel.

2020 is a rough year and it’s good news to hear that Sinbad is recovering from this health scare.