The Milwaukee Bucks are taking steps to improve their roster. Jrue Holiday has been traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Bucks.

Holiday is heading to the Bucks for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three first-round draft picks, and two pick swaps, according to Shams Charania.

Milwaukee is sending three first-round picks to New Orleans in deal to acquire star Jrue Holiday, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

Holiday is one of the better two-way guards in the league. Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Pelicans last season. Holiday will serve as an upgrade from Bledsoe and should help stabilize the Bucks backcourt.

Advertisement

Given this recent move by the Bucks, many believe that Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay and continue his quest to snag that elusive NBA Championship.