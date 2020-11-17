Tay-K Faces More Time for Stabbing Guard While in Prison For Murder

Tay-K Faces More Time for Stabbing Guard While in Prison For Murder

According to several sources, rapper Tay-K is facing more time in addition to his 55-year prison sentence for stabbing a guard while in prison. If convicted, Tay could be facing the rest of his natural life behind bars.

Tay- K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, was sentenced to 55 years in July 2019 for a home invasion and murder, but the Cali-born/Texas-bred was indicted on a capital murder charge three months later for a robbery turned homicide in a Chick-Fil-A parking lot in 2017.

After the 2017 shooting, McIntyre went on the lam, prompting the release of his viral track “The Race”.

Advertisement