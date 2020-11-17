Hulu has released a new documentary that recounts Tekashi 6ix9ine’s rise and fall from his humble days in Brooklyn to his meteoric, controversial fame to the court case that effectively damaged his career.

69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez dropped on Monday. In the doc, producer Vikram Gandhi digs deep for personal friends of the “Gummo” rapper as well as his gang affiliated associates that he met on his journey to fame.

The documentary explores 6ix9ine’s childhood including his original crew of artists he used to run with as well how the murder of 6ix9ine’s step-father changed him. Hernandez was 13 years old when his gang affiliated step father was killed which some in the doc allege led to his need for a father figure.

6ix9ine’s baby mom, Sara Molina, is heavily involved in the doc explaining that her daughter’s father even before the fame was not only the same troll the world eventually knew, but was also abusive in their relationship.

6ix9ine was always controversial, but it was the 2018 RICO charges that exposed the rapper’s gangsta persona to be inauthentic at best. 6ix9ine became the FBI’s star witness, snitching on many of his Nine Trey Blood associates including “Shotti” Jordan who acted as 6ix9ine’s manager and “Harv” Ellison. Ellison is currently serving a more than 20- year jail sentence and Jordan will serve 15 years.

According to Gandhi, 6ix9ine’s management declined to be interviewed for the project, however the producer acknowledges at the end that he may have played right into the rapper’s hand by producing the documentary which could ultimately give Tekashi more of the clout that he desperately seeks.