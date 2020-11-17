If You liked Nicki Minaj’s version of Barbie Dreams, then you must know the original version of The Notorious B.I.G.’s Just Playing (Dreams) single. The rapper penned what he would do if he got a chance to be with some of hip-hop and R&B’s most influential women.

While some women may have been flustered to hear of the rapper’s secret desires, the singing group Xscape may beg to differ. In the song, The Notorious B.I.G. said, “I’ll f*ck RuPaul before I f*ck them ugly-ass Xscape b*tches.”

In an interview with VladTV, Tiny shares her last conversation with the legendary emcee before his tragic death. According to Tiny, for several years after the song’s release, Biggy had many failed attempts when trying to reach out to the singing group. There was a couple of times after the Dreams song that we had a couple of shows and Jermaine would be like, ‘Yo, Biggie wants to see y’all. He wants to talk to y’all.’ And, you know, some of the girls were like, no,” Tiny begin.

She then details the night the group of 4 ran into Biggy at a Vibe party in 1997, moments before the emcee would be fatally shot. “I just remember us not wanting to deal with him. Not wanting to talk to him. And then, at the Vibe party, he was there and someone came to us and said Biggie wanted to speak to us. Kandi was like, ‘I’m not going over there. I don’t wanna talk to him.’ So I was just like, I’ll go over there. So I went.”

Tiny then details that the conversation included an apology from The Notorious B.I.G. “He basically apologized for saying that, that he thought we were beautiful. He was like, ‘I’m an ugly motherf*cker and I ain’t had no business talking about nobody’, you know. We laughed and we hugged or whatever and it was all good. And then, you know…” she concludes, referring to the death of the rapper.

If everyone made amends sooner Scape and Biggy could have possibly have had a collab? How would You feel about a Biggy/Xscape collab?