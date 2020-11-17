In his most recent interview with The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent sat down and talked about several subjects with Angela Yee, Charlamagne and DJ Envy, but the most pivotal part of the conversation was the offer made to the Hip Hop mogul by the Trump administration.

After Fif discussed his past issues with Murder Inc., saying, “they’re punished while watching my success”, while also highlighting his current issue with condemned drug lord Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, Mr. Jackson just slides in his comfort level in telling the Breakfast Club crew that Trump’s administration offered him $1 million to come to come to the former POTUS’ 2016 inauguration. Check for the commentary at the 46:04 mark.